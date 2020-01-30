LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a situation involving the Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team ended peacefully Thursday morning with one person in custody.
Members of the LMPD SWAT team had surrounded a home on Brandeis Avenue near Preston Street.
Police say a man had barricaded himself inside the home, located on the other side of I-65 near the University of Louisville. They have have not said why he was wanted. Residents in the area were told not to leave their homes, and police were asking the public to avoid the area.
Neighbors in the area said they heard several gunshots around 5 a.m., and one woman said her home was hit by gunfire.
Our photojournalist at the scene said he heard police say they would send in a K9 if the suspect did not surrender.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police issued a statement saying the situation had ended peacefully with one person taken into custody.
Police said they expected to issue a statement to the media later on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
