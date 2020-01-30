LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a situation involving the Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team ended peacefully Thursday morning after police discovered that the home they surrounded was empty -- and the initial reports of shots fired were false.
Members of the LMPD SWAT team had surrounded a home on Brandeis Avenue near Preston Street.
Police initially responded to reports that shots had been fired and believed a man had barricaded himself inside a home located on the other side of I-65, near the University of Louisville. Residents in the area were told not to leave their homes, and police were asking the public to avoid the area.
Neighbors in the area said they heard several gunshots around 5 a.m., and one woman said her home was hit by gunfire.
But police now say they discovered that the suspect they were looking for had fled the scene and was not in the home they had surrounded. Police also say there is no evidence that a gun was ever fired.
Police say they later found 26-year-old Trey L. Johnson at another location and cited him for criminal trespassing.
