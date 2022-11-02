LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana.
About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday.
Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation.
Power was estimated to be restored by 7 p.m. for most of the area, but as late as 8:30 p.m. for areas near Charlestown Road. Just before 7:30 p.m., a spokesperson for Duke said that all power had been restored.
Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation.
