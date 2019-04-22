SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelby County mother who lost her son in a car crash in 2017 is now looking forward to hearing his name called when she attends what would have been his graduation.
Tina Poppleton Ritchie lost her son Chandler in 2017, and she was hoping school officials would recognize him at this year's Shelby County High School graduation. He was 16 when he died after the car he was riding in flipped, throwing him out the back window.
"I miss him everyday," Poppleton Ritchie said.
Although Chandler didn't live to graduate, Poppleton Ritchie was hoping the school would do something for her son. She was initially told the school had no plans to recognize Chandler, so she started an online petition that gained thousands of signatures in just a few days.
School officials have now agreed to recognize Chandler. On Monday, Poppleton Ritchie met with the superintendent, who told her the school will allow Chandler's friends to give a speech, wear ribbons in his memory, and have a moment of silence for him at graduation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.