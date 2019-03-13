LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 7-year-old girl who was accidentally shot in the head in Shively Tuesday afternoon remains in critical condition, but has stabilized.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department, the child underwent surgery on Tuesday, and is now being allowed to rest and heal.
"Medical personnel are continuing to observe her condition very closely as the next day or so are very crucial," Myers said.
Myers added that police continue to believe the shooting was an accident.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young girl that she continues to heal and make progress," Myers said, in a statement.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Williamsburg Apartments in the 2200 block of Crums Lane, not far from Dixie Highway.
According to Myers, the girl and her 11-year-old brother were inside a residence there when they found a handgun.
Police say their guardian was outside the residence.
Shively: Seven-year-old girl and 11-year-old brother were inside home alone when they found a handgun. Girl was shot in the head, police say. Guardian was just outside the home. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/tLZldnHgnl— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) March 12, 2019
At some point, police say the girl was shot in the head.
Police were called, and the child was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.
Neighbors in the area told WDRB's Chad Mills that they were praying for the girl, whom they say they see regularly at the complex.
Myers said Wednesday that there is "no indication of malice with the incident." He added that "aspects of the case" are still being examined to determine if any charges should be filed.
