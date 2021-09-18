LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 51-year-old man missing from Clarksville.
Daryel Lee Johnson, 51, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Police said he is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may required medical assistance.
Johnson was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a backpack and umbrella. He is described as 6 foot, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair with blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
