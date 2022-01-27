LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 15-year-old southern Indiana girl.
Cheyenne Alcorn was last seen just after 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in Corydon, Indiana.
Indiana State Police said she's 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, white shirt and black and white jogging shorts.
ISP believes she could be in "extreme danger" and may need medical assistance.
If you know where Cheyenne might be, you're asked to call 911 or the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-3911.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.