LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert that was issued for a missing toddler has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
A dispatcher for Mishawaka Police confirmed Wednesday morning that 1-year-old Harmoni Thompson is safe.
She had been reported missing from Mishawaka, Indiana, which is near South Bend, after authorities say she was last seen on Tuesday morning.
While the child is safe, police did not say exactly where Thompson was found.
