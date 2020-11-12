UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled by Indiana State Police.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued by Indiana State Police for a woman missing from Seymour.
Cheryl Souza, 63, was last seen Thursday at 12 p.m. in Seymour, according to a news release from ISP.
Souza is five feet three inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with Michigan plates DRN3902.
Police say Souza is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.