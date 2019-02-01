CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Penske moving truck stolen from an Air Force family has been found and is being processed for fingerprints by the Charlestown Police Department, according to the family it was stolen from.
Just days ago, Justin and Samantha Robinett loaded up everything they own into the back of the 26-foot Penske truck.
The Air Force family sold its home outside Charleston, South Carolina, where Justin had been a flying crew chief on C-17s for seven years. Recently, he accepted a new Air Force gig at Hill Air Force Base in Utah to allow him to spend more time with his wife and 3-year-old son.
"We're moving 2,200 miles across country," he said.
But on the way, the family made an important pit-stop: southern Indiana, where the two met and still have immediate family.
"You think back home is a safe place where you know everybody," Justin Robinett said. "You know, it's your hometown. You don't expect to get taken advantage of."
But what happened in southern Indiana, in the parking lot of the JayC Plus Food Store in Charlestown, had the young family at a loss physically, emotionally and financially.
"What am I feeling? I don't know. Shock," Samantha Robinett said. "I don't know where to go. I don't know what to do."
When they had trouble parking the truck near a family home, they left it in the nearby parking lot — locked — for just a few hours, which was apparently enough time for someone to break into it around 9 a.m. Friday, hot-wire it and steal it, along with everything inside.
"Literally everything that we had, other than a suitcase of our clothes, was in that vehicle," Justin Robinett said.
"Irreplaceable items from his pap-paw, who's passed away, and my sister who I lost before I was a year," Samantha Robinett added. "We can't replace those things."
Now, with the truck found, Justin and Samantha Robinett are grateful. Justin tells WDRB News police told him most if not all of his family's belongings seemed to be in the truck.
Justin Robinett said he's unsure where Charlestown Police located the truck or if police have identified a suspect.
