LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an arrest has been made after a vehicle was stolen from a Louisville Speedway with a 5-year-old girl still inside Tuesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Ofc. Beth Ruoff confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one person is in custody. As of the time of this writing, that person's identity has not been released.
According to Ofc. Beth Ruoff, the vehicle was reported stolen from the Speedway at 7933 Fegenbush Lane, near the Outer Loop, shortly after 9 a.m. The child's mother left the girl asleep in the back seat and went inside the store "just for a moment."
When she came back out, her vehicle -- described as a a black, four-door Hyandai Elantra with damage to both outside mirrors -- was gone.
Ofc. Ruoff said all available officers were called to look for the vehicle. It was located almost an hour later, at the Meijer at 9500 Preston Highway, near the interchange with I-265.
The girl was unharmed and still in the back seat, asleep, according to Ruoff.
Police said Tuesday morning that a suspect was on the loose, but they believed they knew his identity and that they had "dealt with him before." He was described as a white male in his late 20s, with a thin build, a tie-dye shirt and jeans. Ofc. Ruoff said the shirt had been found.
It is not clear if the person now in custody is the suspect described above.
This story may be updated.
