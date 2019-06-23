Jose Rodriguez

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning in the Bon Air neighborhood.

According to police, 27-year-old Jose Rodriguez is charged with murder.

Rowena Drive fatal shooting 6-23-19

A call about the shooting was received just before 5 a.m.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Rowena Road, not far from Heather Lane and Bardstown Road.

Police say a woman died at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

