LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning in the Bon Air neighborhood.
According to police, 27-year-old Jose Rodriguez is charged with murder.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Rowena Road, not far from Heather Lane and Bardstown Road.
Police say a woman died at the scene.
A call about the shooting was received just before 5 a.m.
The victim's name has not been released.
