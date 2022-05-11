LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264) near Taylorsville Road have reopened after a crash involving an overturned semi closed them for several hours.
According to Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper, the accident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The semi leaked 100 gallons of diesel fuel and then caught on fire.
Cooper said the fire was under control at 7:13 p.m. The accident was declared a Level 1 hazmat and two hazmat companies responded.
A TRIMARC traffic camera showed smoke coming from an overturned tractor-trailer. Video and pictures sent to WDRB News by viewers showed fire and heavy black smoke on the highway near the crash.
Police said, according to witnesses, the driver of a passenger vehicle cut in front of the semi and caused it to swerve. The semi then struck the concrete barrier and rolled on its side which caused it to catch on fire.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the driver of the semi was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening burns. The driver of the passenger vehicle didn't stay on scene.
The lanes were closed for nearly four hours.
LMPD's Fifth Division is investigating.
This story may be updated.
