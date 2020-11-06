LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot several times Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood has died.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the 500 block of Quest Drive, near Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 13th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
Officers found a woman at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was transported to University Hospital.
She was later pronounced dead, according to a statement by LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell Friday morning.
Mitchell says LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case, and there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
