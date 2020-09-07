LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood overnight has died.
Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on S. 44th Street, near Shawnee Park. When officers arrived, they found a woman believed to be in her 30s who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to University Hospital and was in critical condition.
She has since passed away, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
There are currently no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.