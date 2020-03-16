LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, all branches of the YMCA of Greater Louisville will temporarily close for two weeks, the YMCA announced Monday in an email to members.
YMCA officials said Sunday that only seven branches would close, leaving several others open. But, because the COVID-19 spread is rapidly changing, officials decided to close all branches temporarily out of an abundance of caution.
Beginning Monday, March 16, at the close of business, all YMCA of Greater Louisville branches will temporarily close for two weeks, through March 29.
All group activities, including group exercise classes, youth sports, swim lessons and programs, will not occur during the next two weeks. Officials say access to non-YMCA services at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, which include Republic Bank,, Norton Healthcare, ProRehab and Family and Chidren's Place, will be "maintained according to their normal operations," according to a news release.
"We understand this will be disappointing to some, but in light of the significant public health concerns we believe reducing our operations is the appropriate step at this time," the YMCA said in the email. "We will take this time to thoroughly deep clean all areas of the Y."
