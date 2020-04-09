LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers from the United Parcel Service loaded up more than 350 donated Easter baskets Thursday morning.
The baskets were stuffed with toys, books and more, all donated by UPS Worldport employees. They are slated to be delivered to children at the Home of the Innocents, Brooklawn and Volunteers of America.
UPS has delivered the donated baskets for the past 21 years, but company officials say this year's deliveries are more meaningful, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The smile that they're going to have on their face from what has been donated is just so tremendous," said Julie Spry of Home of the Innocents. "Especially now at a time we are going through so much as a community with this pandemic. The kids, just like the rest of us, are feeling a bit isolated. And having this love and caring — the outpouring of the support from UPS for these kids is sure to bring a huge smile to their face, which means the world to us."
The move comes one day after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joked in a news conference that that the Easter Bunny is an "essential worker."
