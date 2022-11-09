LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care got a delivery in a time when it's helping more people than ever before.
United Parcel Service (UPS) has led a food drive for donations that are sent to Dare to Care Food Bank for the past two decades. This year, UPS employees collected 9,264 pounds of nonperishable food, along with monetary donations, for the local nonprofit that distributes food to those in need.
Vincent James, President and CEO of Dare to Care Food, said lack of access to fresh and healthy food make donation drives like the one led by UPS critical.
"Most importantly, when we think about what the need is today, it is right on time," James said. "We're seeing more people in need than we saw during the pandemic."
On Wednesday, UPS tractor trailer truck arrived at Dare to Care's warehouse to unload pallets of food.
"We feel it's important to volunteer and give in the community that you live and work in," said Cindy Young, UPS employee and event coordinator. "We're all in it together so of course to make things better, the best way to do that is team up within the community you live and work."
Despite the rising cost of food, around 2,000 more pounds were collected in 2022 than last year. The annual food drive has collected more than 67,000 pounds of food since 2014.
"We were nervous about the donations and things coming due to the cost of living and things like that that went up," Young said.
According to Dare to Care, there are over half a million food insecure people in Kentucky. Last year, it served 19.6 million meals in 13 counties around Kentucky and southern Indiana.
While the food drive by UPS supports thousands of people around the Louisville area, it also reaches its own employees.
"Some of our own UPSers have to take part in the Dare to Care Food drive as well," Young said. "Because sometimes when we have new employees that come in, their situations are not always the best. So it's some of the Dare to Care food that we use to help them as well."
Overall, because of the increased cost of living, James says they have seen a dip in donations lately.
Brad Gaines, financial advisor at Strategic Wealth Designers, says there are ways people can save in tight times. With groceries, he recommends shoppers consider alternatives to high-end brand name products.
"Pre-cut chopped fruit and vegetables, if you actually just buy the bulk of the fruit and vegetables and cut them yourselves you can save way more than you possibly would think," Gaines said.
Gaines believes higher interest rates and inflation will be around for a while, so he suggests consumers to evaluate their costs and budget effectively.
"It's really about looking internally about what you can control from your own spending plan because you can't control the interest rates," Gaines said. "You can't control the inflation but you can control the money coming out of your home."
James knows plenty of people are struggling, but hopes others will do what they can to help.
Each dollar donated to Dare to Care provides three meals to people in need, so every little bit does count.
"There's a lot of people that are hurting that have never been in this position before," James said "We're seeing people coming to food pantries for the very first time. And so we just want to continue to encourage the community to donate."
James added if a person wants to help, but can't donate financially, they can volunteer their time with Dare to Care. To get involved, click here.
