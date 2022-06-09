LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is working to combat global hunger.
Wednesday afternoon, as part of a $35,000 grant from the UPS Foundation, employees in Louisville put together more than 25,000 Nutri-Plenty meals.
The meals will be distributed to those in need by local nonprofit Love the Hungry, which works with volunteers to package nutrient-rich meals that can feed up to six people.
Organizers said the nonprofit donates the meals to non-governmental organizations in 29 countries, including the U.S. and Puerto Rico "where children are most vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition," according to a news release.
Volunteers with UPS have put together 22,000 meals over the last two months, in addition to the more than 25,000 packaged on Wednesday for a total of over 47,000 meals.
