LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shipping giant UPS expects to receive a record number of returned packages this holiday season
On Jan. 2, dubbed National Returns Day, UPS expects to process 1.9 million returned packages.
The Atlanta-based company said that as online commerce increases, so do package returns.
According to a survey by Oracle, 77% of consumers are expected to return at least one of their gifts.
UPS is the Louisville area’s largest employer by far, with more than 20,000 workers. Its Worldport sorting facility covers 90 football fields, includes 155 miles of conveyors and can process 416,000 packages per hour.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.