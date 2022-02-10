LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Valentine's Day just a few days away, UPS will import millions of flowers.
UPS said it's set to import more than 89 million flowers from farms in Latin America to Miami International Airport. The flowers will then be distributed to businesses across the country, many coming through Louisville.
The peak period for flower imports is from Jan. 21 through Feb. 12.
Our aircraft are temperature controlled," UPS Spokesperson Becca Hunnicutt said. "Our pilots know exactly what temperature the flowers need coming from Miami, also from South America. The roses especially like to be extra chilly."
Roses are the largest single variety, making up about 90% of all shipped flowers. In anticipation of the seasonal demand, UPS added 63 more flights, mostly from Colombia and Ecuador.
Back in 2019, more than 260,000 tons of flowers were processed which represented over $1 billion. Around 85-90% of all flower imports by UPS stay in the U.S market.
