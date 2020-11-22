LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you are looking to make some extra cash this holiday season, UPS wants to hear from you.
The carrier is looking to hire 1,000 people to fill seasonal holiday jobs. And there's even more incentive: UPS has increased the bonus for package handlers working daytime shifts at both the Worldport and Centennial ground hub.
Those workers will get an extra $300 per week through Jan. 9.
Starting pay for driver helpers has increase to $20 an hour.
Those interested can apply on the UPS website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.