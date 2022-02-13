LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Parcel Service (UPS) is working extra to make sure your Valentine's Day bouquets are delivered on time.
UPS officials said the company expects to import more than 89 million flowers from farms in South America to Miami.
Once in Miami, many will make their way through Louisville, before being distributed to businesses across the country.
This weekend, UPS Worldport added 70 flights to help with the extra volume.
"This year, because Valentine's Day is on a Monday, we've made contingency plans to make sure we're delivering for our customers in time for Valentine's Day," UPS spokesperson Becca Hunnicutt said.
Each plane is temperature-controlled to keep the flowers cool.
Roses make up the largest single variety, making up about 90% of all flowers shipped throughout the United States.
