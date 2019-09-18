LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new way for local college students to get hands-on education in health care for free.
Norton Healthcare and UPS announced a new partnership Wednesday morning.
The initiative allows University of Louisville or Jefferson County Technical College students to work at UPS while taking classes. UPS will pay for the classes and pay workers $14 dollars an hour. Most positions will be third shift package handlers.
Valley High School student Marley Wiajnen says the program could help her put away money for medical school.
"Right now, I'm either debating going into nursing school or going pre-med and going to medical school," Wiajnen said.
UPS gets a viable workforce out of the deal.
"The two or three years those students are with us are invaluable to us and hopefully to them as well," said Tracy Roberts, UPS' Airlines VP of Human Resources.
The program will put the students on a health care track where they can attend health care symposiums, shadowing and mentoring programs. They can get career coaching and hands on experience from Norton.
"We not only support the community that we serve, we're also giving the students an opportunity to better their future by ensuring they get tuition free education as well as real hands on experience," said Gladys Lopez, Norton Healthcare's Chief Human Resource officer.
Lopez says the students will work with the Norton nursing staff to help support patients' needs.
"This is the first time we've had a healthcare industry like Norton Healthcare merge with UPS to find ways to help students find that pathway to transition to life," JCPS assistant superintendent, Christy Rogers said.
Valley High School promoted the program Wednesday in its Academies of Louisville program. UPS and Norton will eventually promote the program at other JCPS schools.
