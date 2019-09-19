LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS has been ordered to pay more than $2 million to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said the package delivery and supply chain management company did not give light duty work to pregnant employees. Instead, light duty was only assigned to workers who were injured on the job and those with disabilities, the commission said.
UPS must now pay $2.25 million to workers who were not accommodated during pregnancy between 2012 and 2014.
Current or former UPS workers who had the same thing happen to them during that time can file a claim though Dec. 16, the EEOC said.
