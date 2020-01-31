LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The UPS Foundation will fly more than 2 million respirator masks and other protective gear to China for free to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.
The UPS Foundation is the philanthropic arm of logistics giant UPS, which is Louisville’s largest employer.
UPS spokesman Jim Mayer told WDRB News on Friday that situations like the virus outbreak in China demand cooperation among public and private sectors.
“We want to serve the communities where we operate, and those communities include Louisville, Kentucky, those communities include Wuhan, China,” Mayer said.
The foundation said Friday that it is working with two nonprofit health organizations and is coordinating the UPS flight through the Red Cross Society of China and the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eduardo Martinez, the foundation’s president and the company’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in a news release that the foundation also is providing its partners with supply chain expertise and will deliver 280,000 pairs of protective gloves and 11,000 protective suits.
Through its membership of the Pandemic Supply Chain Network and the Private Sector Roundtable for the Global Health Security Group on Pandemic Preparedness, Martinez said the foundation has “developed a global network of relief agencies to help bring aid to communities in crisis, in this case, to bring medical aid to healthcare workers in China.”
Mayer said the plane that will deliver the supplies will depart from Atlanta and stop in Anchorage, Alaska, before reaching Shanghai, from where the supplies will be transported on the road.
Mayer said the company is paying close attention to developments in China.
“We’re concerned about the people there," he said. "That’s first and foremost."
At this point, he said, the business of UPS has not seen any significant impact.
“But we’re ready with contingency plans,” Mayer said.
