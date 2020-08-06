LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is raising the starting pay for package handlers.
The starting wage has gone up 50 cents to $14.50 an hour, according to a news release from the logistics giant.
The company is also including a weekly $50 bonus for anyone willing to work on Sunday and a $150 bonus for centennial pre-load positions.
Metro college students also receive full tuition pay, a book stipend and up to $13,850 while they pursue their undergraduate degree.
