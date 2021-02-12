LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is delivering Valentine's Day gifts all over the country.
The logistics giant expects to deliver more than 850,000 boxes of flowers this year. That's a 48 percent jump from last year.
UPS is scheduled to make more than 125 flights from South America to Miami to deliver those boxes to florists across the country. The company says it also expects to deliver more than 91 million stems directly to customers.
According to the Society of American Florists, more people have been ordering fresh flowers and plants over the past several months. It credits the pandemic for making people feel more isolated. The SAF believes Americans feel alone and see sending flowers as a way to safely reconnect with others on holidays, special occasions and ordinary days.
