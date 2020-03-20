LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United Parcel Service and the Teamsters Union have an agreement on how to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
A memo of understanding was reached for employees of UPS and UPS Freight, calling for paid leave for workers who are diagnosed with the coronavirus and required to quarantined. It also covers employees who are quarantined because of a family member contracting the virus,
Full-time employees on leave will receive eight hours of pay for 10 work days. Part-time employees will receive pay for three and a half hours a day for 10 work days. Part-time freight workers will be paid for four hours for 10 days. Contributions for health and welfare and pensions will be made for these hours.
Under the agreement, employees can use paid time off for a self-quarantine, and if they are later diagnosed with COVID-19, they will be reimbursed. Also, any employee that misses work because of the virus will not have the time counted as an attendance infraction.
To ensure social distancing, UPS won't require customers to sign for packages to minimize direct contact.
UPS is also telling workers that large scale layoffs could happen as more businesses shut down nationwide.
The company is helping the federal government's virus testing effort by reaching an agreement to handle transportation and logistical support for the coronavirus drive-through testing sites. UPS will pickup and deliver test kits and supplies.
