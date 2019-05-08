LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is offering a new package to attract more workers.
Workers recently got a raise from $10.50 to $13 an hour as part of a new contract between the company and the brotherhood of Teamsters. They agreed on a contract in August, but it wasn’t finalized until last week.
“That's the new rate across the country, and it's all about being competitive pay-wise in the jobs that we offer,” UPS Public Relations Manager Jim Mayer said. “The master contract was ratified late last year. There were a number of side agreements in local areas, like Louisville, that also had to be ratified. That last local agreement was finished last week, so now the entire contract goes into effect. The new pay rate — employees here will see that on their check beginning this Friday. They're also eligible for retro pay, so those pay checks will come in six to eight weeks.”
A low unemployment rate heading into the summer means it’s more important than ever for UPS to make jobs attractive.
“We have a need during the summertime,” Mayer said.
UPS hopes to hire 250 people at an event from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for Employment Opportunity 8203 National Turnpike. The company will hold interviews and plans to hire on the spot, contingent on applicants passing a background check.
Applicants are asked to fill out an application by clicking here and bring two forms of identification, such as a drivers’ license and social security card.
According to Mayer, the company is targeting “soon-to-be high school graduates who may be interested in our Metro College program, which allows students to earn a degree debt-free from U of L or JCTC, and college students home for the summer who need to earn money for school.”
