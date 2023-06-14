UPS truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Teamsters Union and UPS reached a tentative agreement on air conditioning.

The union announced on Twitter it reached the deal to improve the UPS fleet. It includes a new heat shields and more fans.

The union had been pushing for more relief for workers. Bargaining between the union and UPS will continue Thursday in an effort to reach a deal before the current contract expires Aug. 1. 

