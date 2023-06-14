LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Teamsters Union and UPS reached a tentative agreement on air conditioning.
The union announced on Twitter it reached the deal to improve the UPS fleet. It includes a new heat shields and more fans.
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: TEAMSTERS SECURE AIR CONDITIONING FOR UPS FLEET IN MAJOR TENTATIVE DEALThe #Teamsters and UPS agreed to tentative language to equip the delivery and logistics company’s fleet of vehicles with air conditioning systems, new heat shields, and additional fans. pic.twitter.com/GJ3iw8evRO— Teamsters (@Teamsters) June 13, 2023
The union had been pushing for more relief for workers. Bargaining between the union and UPS will continue Thursday in an effort to reach a deal before the current contract expires Aug. 1.
