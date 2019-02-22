LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is making a $5 million donation to University of Louisville Athletics.
Athletic Director Vince Tyra made the announcement on Friday along with representatives from United Parcel Service and Louisville's Global Air Hub.
The gift will be paid to Cardinal Athletics over the next 13 years. The money will be used to boost academics for student-athletes by establishing the UPS Leadership Academy. The focus will be on sophomore athletes and teaching them to develop a leadership style on the team, in the classroom and in the community.
The initial Academy will offer a keynote speaker and five workshops focusing on goals, networking and using athletic experience in a future career. The program will also include high-level internships at UPS and an Executive Speaker Series to expose student-athletes to careers in aviation, management, sales and more.
The $5 million donation is part of a 20-year relationship between UPS and U of L football. UPS contributed $3 million for the expansion of Cardinal Stadium in 2009, and the company has naming rights to the upper deck of the football stadium named the UPS Flight Deck. The donation announced Friday will extend those naming rights through 2032.
