LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baby formula being shipped from overseas to help with the nationwide shortage will land in Louisville on Thursday.
It's part of Operation Fly Formula, a White House program to help fill empty shelves with critical baby formula.
The flight, which will come from Switzerland, will have Nestle's Alfamino and Alfamino Junior specialty formula. UPS will take the formula to a distribution center in the Indianapolis area.
The formula will primarily go to hospitals, home health companies and WIC programs all over the U.S.
Operation Fly Formula works with several federal agencies and baby formula manufacturers to ship products from overseas to the U.S.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.