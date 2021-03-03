LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local community center dedicated to helping at risk youth is getting a makeover.
The Anchor Building in the Portland neighborhood is home to the Schooler Prep Academy, which is dedicated to giving back to the community.
But this time, it was on the receiving end. Twelve members of the UPS Aircraft Maintenance Management team spent Wednesday delivering a special package to the Schooler Prep Academy and its founder and CEO, James Schooler.
Schooler, who is also the boys' basketball coach at Fern Creek High School, said the academy is part of his vision and passion. He uses it to teach the fundamentals but not just on the basketball court.
"This is a place of culture, where you can come and be in an atmosphere where it's positive vibes," he said. "It's a place of enrichment and learning and as well as learn to compete."
And it is also a place where Schooler has worked with youth from across Kentuckiana. In some cases, youth who have competed against his own basketball team.
"This is for the community," he said. "It's for the west end. We service kids from Newburg, the east end, Oldham County, Lexington. This is for everybody."
Schooler walked into the gym Wednesday for the first time this week and got a look at the progress.
"It just lets you know that they truly believed in the vision and the community and wanting to make it a better place for kids to be able to come as well as adults," Schooler said. "This is priceless to walk in and in two days to just see a transformation like this."
The UPS volunteers painted the gym, replaced part of the basketball court and repaired the backboards.
"To have someone like UPS and the great folks behind this project to believe in that vision is amazing," Schooler said.
After seeing Schooler in action, Terry Thompson, an aircraft maintenance manager at UPS, recruited his company and volunteers to donate time, resources and money to renovate the gym.
"I was watching Schooler coach these kids, and he was doing so much more than just coaching kids, he was teaching life lessons," Thompson said. "It was just amazing to watch him work with kids of all different backgrounds, ethnicities, financial backgrounds. It didn't matter. He's just leading these kids, teaching them about life and the game of basketball."
In addition to the upgrades, UPS is also committed to donating a $9,000 grant.
"It lets me know that the hard work that we're putting in with the right heart and the right purpose behind it, there's a payback," Schooler said.
The volunteers finished most of the work on Wednesday evening. Thompson said he will continue to help with future projects.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.