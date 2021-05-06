LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is gearing up for a busy few day to make sure Mother's Day gifts are delivered on time.
A UPS survey shows nearly 30% of people said they would ship their gift because they won't be visiting mom in person due to COVID-19 precautions.
Mother's Day has been UPS's strongest shipping holiday of the first half of the year for the last 15 years. And it's a trend that's expected to continue this year. It even outpaces Valentine's Day, with up to four times more shipment volume.
The survey shows after a year of social distancing, 63% plan to celebrate in-person with their mom, but 42% still did their Mother's Day shopping online.
More than one in three people (37%) plan to ship their gift, and men are much more likely to ship gifts than women. Millennials, more than any other generation, are planning ahead this year and getting shopping done early.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.