LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rundown Clarksville motel that transformed into upscale apartments officially opened Tuesday.
WDRB News was the first to show you inside the new Clarksville Lofts last week. On Tuesday, it officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Denton Floyd Real Estate Group removed everything but the studs when converting the former Crest Motel into 40 upscale, one-bedroom apartments. The new complex has top-drawer amenities, including a a luxury pool and a dog park.
Rent at the Clarksville Lofts starts at $700 a month. The one-bedroom-plus floor plan, which includes more space and a walk-in closet, starts at $775 a month. Leasing started in June.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.