LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wood framing continues to go up at a new development at Oxmoor Farm, and it frames the picture of what the future will look like on a well-known piece of land bordering Interstates 64 and 264.
NTS Development is partnering with the Bullitt Family Trusts to build a 301-unit apartment community called the Upton Oxmoor Apartments on a nearly 16.5-acre plot of land at Oxmoor Farm.
"This is a historic piece of ground that most in Louisville have known about for a long time, but we've not really had any progress in developing until recently," said Greg McDearmon, senior vice president of NTS. "We're excited to be able to tie this to the history of the land and show even in the architecture how this ties to this important family's history in Kentucky."
Major plans to develop hundreds of acres of the Oxmoor Farm land have been stalled for decades. In 2002, it looked as though construction on the land was just a few years away, but the Metro Planning Commission said an expensive road system had to be built. That included bridges over the Watterson Expressway and I-64, and funding for that infrastructure hasn't ever come.
The new apartment community is the first sign of development. The apartment buildings will have a distinct style, looking almost barn-like.
They'll feature studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom town-home-style units. A clubhouse, pool area and parking garage round out the plans. McDearmon said pricing will depend on market conditions at the time of leasing.
"We want people to understand that they're part of history with this, and we're using design elements that you don't see in Class A apartments that are maybe not downtown," he said.
About 80 acres of land across the street will be preserved to protect the farm land's rich history dating back to the 1700s. The hope is to have the first tenants moved in to the apartments by March or April 2020.
It's possible there could be additional phases of the project in the future.
"Our agreement is to do this particular development, and there has been discussions about that," McDearmon said. "And of course, we'd want to do it in a historically sensitive way but really our focus is to deliver this first phase."
The community should be completed by fall 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.