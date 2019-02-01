CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Air Force airman and his family said they lost just about everything they own after their moving truck was stolen from a Charlestown parking lot Friday morning.
Justin Robinett, who lived in Charleston, S.C., was moving his family to a Hill Air Force Base in Utah. During his cross-country trip there, he stopped to see some family for a few days in Charlestown.
Early Friday morning, Robinett parked the 26-foot Penske moving truck in the JayC Plus Food Stores parking lot while he and his family got some sleep at a family home nearby. Robinett said, when he returned, the truck was gone. The truck’s padlock was found in the parking lot.
The Charlestown Police Department is investigating and believes a tracking device was removed from the truck just hours after the theft.
The truck has Virginia plates. Charlestown Police asks anyone who may know anything to call its anonymous tip line at (812)-256-2473.
