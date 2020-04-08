LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the Transportation Safety Administration began tracking the numbers, there were less than 100,000 people who flew on a plane in the U.S. on Tuesday.
Under normal circumstances, TSA screens more than 2 million passengers every day. On Tuesday, just 97,130 people went through TSA checkpoints, the lowest number of all-time.
On the same date last year, 2,091,056 went through checkpoints. According to a TSA spokesperson, many busier individual airports have seen more than the 97,130 number in a single day.
Since travel restrictions and state lockdown procedures have increased around the country, the number of passengers has steadily decreased since February.
On March 7, 1.8 million people went through checkpoints to board aircraft.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has seen a similar decrease in passenger traffic. A spokesperson said traveler data is received on a delay of about one month, but parking revenue is down 95% for the airport.
The unprecedented times have led to most airlines scaling back flights and staff. It's unclear how the industry will fair moving forward.
