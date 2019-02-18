LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. airline passengers will soon be able to select a gender option that is not male or female when buying their tickets.
American, Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue are all in the process of updating their systems to add choices such as "undisclosed" or "unspecified."
The new change is set to take place in the next few weeks.
The change will let airlines comply with requirements under U.S. and foreign laws that passenger information must match what is on the person's form of ID used for travel.
