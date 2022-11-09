LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Hardin County shared their gratitude for men and women in the U.S. military prior to Veterans Day.
Business owners and community leaders gathered on Wednesday at the monthly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater from Fort Knox was the guest speaker.
"As a Hardin County native, it is especially meaningful for me to be here, especially with this very fast approaching Veterans Day that is coming up on us," Broadwater said. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak today. It means so much to me."
The chamber honored Fort Knox and its impact on the community.
Broadwater grew up in Radcliff. He said its important to honor veterans and U.S. military servicemembers.
"Know we do have soldiers forwardly deployed, not just in Europe and some of the countries I mentioned but all over the world and they should be very, very proud of all the actions that our forces, not just the Army, but all soldiers, military service members are doing and thank them very much for all their efforts," Broadwater said.
