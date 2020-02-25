LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump has chosen Louisville-based U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman to help solve law enforcement issues across the country.
Coleman will serve on the President's Commission on Law Enforcement and Training Working Group. The group will study the challenges law enforcement officials face involving mental illness, homelessness and substance abuse.
It will also look at the best ways to recruit and train new officers while promoting public trust in law enforcement.
In January, Coleman hosted a summit in Louisville for local leaders to voice their suggestions to reduce violent crime.
