LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in spite of local and federal agencies working together to stop it, Jefferson County saw 93 homicides and more than 300 shootings in 2019.
"I am convinced those numbers would be higher, but for our efforts," he said. "But that is still almost 100 dead Louisvillians, young and old."
Coleman is expecting about 150 people to attend a Violence Crime Summit in Louisville on Thursday, but he also knows there will probably be some doubters.
"You hear the word summit, and it almost causes a yawn," he said.
But before you check out, Coleman said this summit will be different.
"It's different for a couple of reasons," he said. "It is different because of the content, and it's different because of who's in the audience."
Freddie Brown, district executive director of the Chestnut Street YMCA, said he'll be there Thursday.
"A young man was gunned down around the corner from us," he said. "We have had parents who have said, 'Maybe this isn't the best place for my child.'"
Brown said the day care, fitness center and basketball court attract hundreds to the Chestnut Street YMCA, but shootings and homicides outside the facility have scared some people away. The building has even been hit by a stray bullet.
"I just know that a lamp fell over and nearly hit one of our staff people," Brown said. "We feel like if that lamp wasn't there, it is possible that the bullet could have hit them."
Coleman said Thursday's summit will address the root causes of some of that violence.
"For too long, we haven't been willing to have these conversations," he said, conversations that might make people uncomfortable. "You have to recognize that the same neighborhoods that we are contending with the largest number of homicides (and) the largest number of non-fatal shootings are the same neighborhoods where for generations we have limited — this city has limited — opportunity, has perpetuated poverty."
Game Changers, a nonprofit organization created to bring awareness to violence involving children in Kentuckiana, will open up Thursday's presentation. The organization recently produced a report which highlights the impact violence has on children and learning.
Coleman hopes the summit will educate and engage people who care about the city but haven't been touched by the violence.
"It is flashing lights on a WDRB Newscast. That's violent crime to them," Coleman said. "They have to see the face of what this is."
The Violent Crime Summit is not open to the media or the public. The U.S. Attorney's Office wants to make sure people are comfortable enough to speak freely.
