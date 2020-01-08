LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Census is just around the corner, and Mayor Greg Fischer is urging all residents to participate in what is a big factor in determining representation for the state and local funding.
“This obviously is a really big deal," Fischer said. "This is like a fundamental responsibility of living in our country."
The U.S. Census happens every 10 years and is now less than 90 days away on April 1. Community partners are mobilizing to make sure they can get the word out on how this works.
The census makes a big impact on local communities, as population determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. And the census determines where billions of dollars in federal funding will go for things like public safety, roads, research, grants, schools, and more.
The biggest change this time is the push for everyone to fill out the census online. Information and reminders will be mailed out in March. There is also a paper version, and it can be completed over the phone. It takes about 10 minutes to fill out the 10 questions.
To see a sample of the questionnaire, click here.
All the information is secure and can never be used against anyone by any government agency or court.
There are still open temporary positions that need to be filled in order to make this happen. If you would like to apply, click here.
