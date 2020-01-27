LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With just two months to go until the start of the 2020 U.S. Census, officials still need 40,000 workers from across the state.
The Louisville office alone needs about 16,000 workers to cover 43 counties.
The U.S. Census takes place every 10 years, with the next one beginning on April 1.
The Louisville office held its grand opening Monday morning with U.S. Census and metro government officials, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. They say in mid-March, everyone will get an invite in the mail to participate in the U.S. Census.
Residents can respond starting in April by phone, online or mail.
Officials are calling on churches, schools and neighbors to take part in making sure everyone fills out the U.S. Census. They stressed the importance of participation, which helps determine, among other things, the amount of federal funding the state will receive and the number of U.S. representatives the state should have.
"By conducting the census, we are making sure we have enough teachers in classrooms for our children, that we have enough fire and police for safety for where we live, to make sure we have enough nurses and doctors staffed for our medical needs," explained Ryan Campbell, the Louisville-area census office manager. "Those are all things but not even close to all of the benefits."
Officials say many people are scared to take the U.S. Census, fearing their information will be shared, but by law, all of the data is confidential.
