LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. congressman who represents Kentucky is accused of skipping out on security at the U.S. Capitol.
The House Ethics Committee said Rep. Hal Rogers did not go through metal detectors outside of the U.S. House chambers last week.
He now faces a $5,000 fine.
Rogers said he did go through the detectors when he entered, but the committee claims he did not go back through them when he left.
Rogers has appealed the fine.
He represents Kentucky's 5th District, which covers the southeastern part of the state.
Two other Republicans were also fined for skipping the metal detectors.
