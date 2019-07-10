LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Congressman Trey Hollingsworth has introduced a bill to help Indiana farmers.
The Livestock Protection Act of 2019 would help farmers protect their livestock from vulture attacks during calving season.
Farmers have shared stories of vultures attacking and killing their livestock and not being allowed to do anything because vultures are protected by federal law.
"Black vulture attacks are a real and costly problem for Hoosier farmers, and I've heard concerns from our agriculture community across Indiana's Ninth District," said Hollingsworth, in a release. "Our federal laws should not prevent farmers from taking proactive action against predatory birds, and the Livestock Protection Act will empower our farmers to protect their cattle."
Forty-two percent of all calf deaths in Indiana caused by predators are due to to predatory birds.
With the act, farmers would be allowed a permit to get rid of vultures and prevent damage. Right now, farmers can only get approved once the damage is done.
