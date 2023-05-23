LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville recently discovered two giant African snails in a shipment.
The live snails were discovered at an express consignment facility during an inspection of a parcel arriving from Germany, according to a news release.
The release states that the snails are meant to be eaten, but "pose significant health risks to humans and the environment and are considered an invasive species."
The snails are being analyzed.
According to the USDA, giant African snails can carry a parasite that can lead to meningitis in humans. The snails also have an appetite for 500 different types of plants, as well as plaster and stucco. They can cause significant damage to structures and ecosystems, and are considered a "prohibited organism" in the United States, although they typically eaten in other countries and sometimes kept as pets.
