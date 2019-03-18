LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's drug czar says it takes more than just arresting people to combat the opioid crisis, and that's why there's a plan to attack the issue on two fronts.
National drug czar Jim Carroll visited the Freedom House on Shelby Street Monday to talk about the opioid crisis after being invited by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Freedom House provides comprehensive recovery services for pregnant women and veterans.
McConnell says the federal government has pumped more than $30 million into Kentucky to combat the opioid crisis.
Carroll says federal funding is almost equally balanced between recovery centers such as Freedom House, and providing resources for law enforcement.
"And that's what's important," Carroll said. "It's important to make sure that we're getting prevention to the most vulnerable -- our kids, especially here in Kentucky -- and making sure they have the resources available so they make good choices.
"And for those people that need help, getting them treatment -- putting an arm around them and making sure they get what they need."
Carroll says most of the drugs that are killing Americans are coming from outside the U.S.
