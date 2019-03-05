LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relief from the back and forth winter in Kentucky is just weeks away.
Spring Break is coming into view.
If you're doing it up real big this year and going international, there are some new areas drawing concern from the U.S. government. Level 2 travel warnings were issued just last week for the Caribbean.
U.S. officials warn robberies, burglaries and even sexual assault are possible in the Bahamas.
"There's been rapes, or attempted rapes, with these jet ski guys who pull up to the beach and say, 'Hey do you want to jump on the jet ski?'" said Mark Bliss, the owner of Bliss Travel in New Albany.
A little further south in Turks and Caicos, authorities are also concerned about American tourists being easy victims of crime.
Bliss has booked several trips to both areas in recent months.
"I think it's safe," he said. "I would not send anyone there if I wouldn't go there myself."
At the same time, he knows safety concerns can be a reason people cancel.
"Hopefully, they bought insurance," Bliss said. "Some insurances will cover for any reason."
If you didn't, that doesn't mean you're out of luck. If you booked flights and other parts of your trip separately, you can salvage some of your cost.
You'll have to deal with a fee to cancel flights.
"Internationally, that fee is $300," Bliss said.
Rooms can often be canceled if you call a couple weeks out. Usually, you only have to pay for the first night's stay.
To see the full travel warning for the Bahamas, click here. To see the full travel warning for Turks and Caicos, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.